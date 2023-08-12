Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Returns To NFL Field For The First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is back on the field since collapsing on the field after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this year.

The Buffalo Bills faced off the Indianapolis Colts in a pre-season NFL game and it was a special outing as Hamlin returned to the field. Hamlin had already been spotted practicing ahead of the premiere of the football season but Saturday’s game had the safety back in the middle of the action.

Following the health emergency last year it was a great moment for Bills fans to see Hamlin playing as swiftly as he always does and getting in three tackles during the first half of the game. Hamlin would step off the field during the second half as the team rotated the players.

Hamlin suffered a scary incident during the last NFL season when the Bills faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals in January. The moment happened a little more than 6 minutes into the key AFC matchup. Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and was able to stand up but collapsed seconds later.

First responders rushed to aid Hamlin and administer CPR and would then be rushed to the hospital.

After recovering from the incident, Hamlin was confident about his NFL comeback as he mentioned in a press conference back in April.

“My heart is still in it. My heart is still in the game. I love the game,” he said. “This event was life-changing but it’s not the end of my story. So I’m here to announce that I’m planning on making a comeback to the NFL.”