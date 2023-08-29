BTS Label Hybe Searches For Girl Group In Netflix Docuseries

Hybe, the K-pop giant behind bands such as BTS, are looking to manufacture a new girl group and that process will be turned into a Netflix music docuseries.

Hybe teamed with Universal Music’s Geffen Records, the label behind artists such as Nirvana and Sonic Youth, in 2021 to create a new U.S. girl group using its K-pop training and development system.

That initiative – Hybe x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition – saw more than 120,000 submissions from young women around the world and has now been whittled down to 20 contestants competing for a spot in the group.

Netflix is now turning this years-long process into an untitled documentary series to launch in 2024.

The series will be directed by Nadia Hallgren, who directed Netflix’s Michelle Obama documentary Becoming.

It is produced by Hybe, whose U.S. arm is run by Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, Interscope Films, the Universal Music division behind music docus such as Dear Mama and Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, and Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? producer Boardwalk Pictures.

Bang Si-Hyuk, Chairman of Hybe, said, “I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M added, “Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity. To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-Pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music. Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”