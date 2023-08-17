Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Clarence Avant Dies: “Godfather Of Black Music” & L.A. Radio Pioneer Was 92

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Two Philadelphia Dates, Citing Unspecified Illness

Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The last-minute concert cancellations seem to be catching.

Bruce Springsteen announced on social media today that his Wednesday night show at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park and a Friday night show at the same venue have been postponed.

It marks the second major concert postponement in the last week. Lionel Richie had to call off a sold-out Madison Square Garden show last weekend because of alleged difficulties making it to New York City in time.

The 73-year-old Springsteen didn’t detail what illness prompted the postponements. Dates will be rescheduled, his social media message said.

Earlier this year, Springsteen had to miss being honored by New Jersey with a proclamation declaring “Bruce Springsteen Day” because he contracted Covid-19.

“Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” the Springsteen tweet said regarding Philadelphia.

Springsteen just kicked off the second leg of his U.S. tour last week with two performances in Chicago.  

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad