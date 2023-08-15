Broadway’s ‘Prayer For The French Republic’ Casts Anthony Edwards, Aria Shahghasemi & More

Initial cast has been announced for Broadway’s Prayer for the French Republic. Written by Joshua Harmon and directed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), Prayer for the French Republic begins performances on Tuesday, December 19 with opening night set for Tuesday, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Cast includes Emmy-nominated Anthony Edwards (ER, Top Gun), Aria Shahghasemi (Legacies) along with several actors from the original Off Broadway production including Betsy Aidem (Leopoldstadt), Lucille Lortel award winner Francis Benhamou, Ari Brand, Molly Ranson and Nancy Robinette. Additional cast members and the creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Manhattan Theatre Club’s highly acclaimed, twice-extended, sold-out world premiere of Prayer for the French Republic at New York City Center – Stage I was the winner of the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

Set in 1944, Prayer revolves around a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaiting news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: “Are we safe?”

Lynne Meadow, MTC artistic director, said when the Broadway production was announced, “Joshua Harmon tells a powerful story about facing adversity with grit, humor, and courage. I’m so proud that MTC is producing the Broadway premiere of this moving, brilliant, and timely play.”

Prayer for the French Republic is made possible in part by a grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. It was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

Greg Evans contributed to this report.