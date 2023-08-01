‘Grey House’, ‘New York, New York’ Close On Upswings; ‘Jaws’ Comedy ‘The Shark Is Broken’ Swims Into View – Broadway Box Office

Broadway box office held steady last week, with most shows either keeping apace with the previous week or showing some increases. In all, the 28 shows grossed $31,189,129, about the same as the week prior even with two fewer shows on the boards.

Total attendance was 248,525 for the week ending July 30, down just 3% from the previous week.

While most of the shows either held roughly steady or reported small jumps, a few took larger strides. Both Grey House and New York, New York played their final weeks after posting early closing notices, and benefitted from last-chancers scooping up tickets. Grey House took in $644,100, a $232,018 increase over the previous week, with attendance at 98% at the Lyceum. NY, NY grossed $914,748, a $228,887 bump over the previous week, with 85% of seats filled at the St. James.

In its opening week at the Hayes, The Cottage grossed $252,244, with about 85% of seats filled.

A heavily comped week at Back To The Future: The Musical at the Winter Garden, with a gala performance and press invites, saw receipts slip by $240,528 to a still-strong $1,135,892 for 7 previews. Opening night is August 3.

Some other notable entries:

Parade broke the nine-performance record at the Jacobs, grossing $1,527,937; the limited engagement ends this Sunday, August 6;

Good Night, Oscar, starring Sean Hayes, heads into its final month of performances (closing August 27) and had its best gross to date with $863,772;

Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim immersive musical, had its first full week since its official opening, grossing its best-yet $913,999;

The Shark is Broken, the new comedy about the making of Jaws, played its first six previews at the Golden, grossing $207,873 and filling 92% of seats with a modest average ticket price of $47;

Like Parade, both The Lion King and Wicked had nine-performance weeks, grossing $2,813,794 and $2,139,425, respectively.



Season to date, Broadway has grossed $318,115,993 with total attendance of 2,600,408 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.