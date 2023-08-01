‘Grey House’, ‘New York, New York’ Close On Upswings; ‘Jaws’ Comedy ‘The Shark Is Broken’ Swims Into View – Broadway Box Office

Skip to main content
Broadway box office held steady last week, with most shows either keeping apace with the previous week or showing some increases. In all, the 28 shows grossed $31,189,129, about the same as the week prior even with two fewer shows on the boards.

Total attendance was 248,525 for the week ending July 30, down just 3% from the previous week.

While most of the shows either held roughly steady or reported small jumps, a few took larger strides. Both Grey House and New York, New York played their final weeks after posting early closing notices, and benefitted from last-chancers scooping up tickets. Grey House took in $644,100, a $232,018 increase over the previous week, with attendance at 98% at the Lyceum. NY, NY grossed $914,748, a $228,887 bump over the previous week, with 85% of seats filled at the St. James.

In its opening week at the Hayes, The Cottage grossed $252,244, with about 85% of seats filled.

A heavily comped week at Back To The Future: The Musical at the Winter Garden, with a gala performance and press invites, saw receipts slip by $240,528 to a still-strong $1,135,892 for 7 previews. Opening night is August 3.

Some other notable entries:

  • Parade broke the nine-performance record at the Jacobs, grossing $1,527,937; the limited engagement ends this Sunday, August 6;
  • Good Night, Oscar, starring Sean Hayes, heads into its final month of performances (closing August 27) and had its best gross to date with $863,772;
  • Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim immersive musical, had its first full week since its official opening, grossing its best-yet $913,999;
  • The Shark is Broken, the new comedy about the making of Jaws, played its first six previews at the Golden, grossing $207,873 and filling 92% of seats with a modest average ticket price of $47;
  • Like Parade, both The Lion King and Wicked had nine-performance weeks, grossing $2,813,794 and $2,139,425, respectively.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $318,115,993 with total attendance of 2,600,408 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.

