‘El Mago Pop’ And ‘Good Night, Oscar’ Take Final Bows To Big Numbers – Broadway Box Office

Good Night, Oscar, the Oscar Levant bio-play starring Sean Hayes, and El Mago Pop, the Broadway debut of Spanish illusionist Antonio Díaz, ended their limited Broadway engagements on upswings last week, with the former selling out for its best week take of $1,147,057 and the magician conjuring a big $2,717,000 to break the house record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre with an unusually busy 13-performance week.

For its 10-day run, El Mago Pop grossed a whopping total of $3,341,826.

Both El Mago Pop and Good Night, Oscar played their final performances on Sunday, August 27.

Also of note: Funny Girl starring Lea Michele broke its own box office record at the August Wilson Theatre with a hefty $2,132,454. The box office receipts for the musical revival reflect the boost in last-chancers grabbing seats before the show closes Sunday, Sept. 3.

In all, the 25 Broadway productions grossed $27,215,118 for the week ending August 27, a 5% bump over the previous week. Total attendance of 214,332 stayed about even, with average ticket prices jumping about $6 to $126.98

Other top earners for the week – each grossing at least $1 million – were & Juliet, Aladdin, Back To The Future, Hamilton, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King, Wicked and Sweeney Todd, which was up $41,809 (to $1,367,292) over the previous week with the return of a Covid-recovered Josh Groban. The Sondheim musical was still drawing audiences well below usual (85% of capacity, compared to its usual upper 90s), though, due to co-star Annaleigh Ashford missing some performances for the same reason as Groban the previous week – Covid.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $428,851,846 with total attendance of 3,477,302 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.