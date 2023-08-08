Tony-Winning ‘Parade’ Ends Limited Run With Best-Ever Weekly Take Of $1.8M – Broadway Box Office

Parade, winner of this year’s Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, ended its Broadway run on a very high note Sunday, grossing a big $1,814,013 and selling out its special nine-performance week. That’s a house record for the Jacobs Theatre.

The Jason Robert Brown-Alfred Uhry musical was among the top earners on Broadway for the week ending August 6, with Back To The Future: The Musical doing better with audiences than critics, posting a strong $1,470,612, and Here Lies Love reporting its best-yet gross of $914,855. Both musicals were near sell-out.

Good Night, Oscar also posted best-yet numbers, grossing $930,030 and filling 94% of seats at the Belasco as audiences snap up tickets to see the Sean Hayes-starrer before the limited engagement ends August 27.

Another production nearing the end of a limited engagement, Just For Us, Alex Edelman’s solo show, also had a good week, grossing $569,002 and filling 94% of seats at the Hudson. The comedy closes August 19.

Other top grossers for the week included The Lion King ($2,493,550); Wicked ($1,910,102); Sweeney Todd ($1,765,436); Moulin Rouge ($1,158,210); MJ ($1,574,934); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,478,027); Hamilton ($1,922,324); Funny Girl ($1,828,701); Aladdin ($1,618,933); and & Juliet ($1,192,913).

On the other end of the spectrum, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Once Upon A One More Time and The Cottage each filled 75% of available seats or less.

In all, the 26 Broadway shows grossed $30,058,627 for the week, with attendance of 230,393 at 91% of capacity. Average ticket price was $130.47.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $348,174,620 with total attendance of 2,830,801 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.