Broadway Across America Announces New Exec Team With Rich Jaffe As CEO

Broadway Across America, a leading presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, has announced a new executive team, with current co-CEO Rich Jaffe named sole CEO.

Also as part of the changes, Susie Krajsa, who has served as BAA’s President since 2018, will lead BAA’s regional teams and take on additional responsibilities in that role. Joining Jaffe and Krajsa in senior leadership are Rob Cheatham (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Operations and Labor), Jill Keyishian (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Programming), Joanna Minerley (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Sales and Analytics), and Kurt Rodeghiero (promoted to Sr. Vice President of Strategy).

Jeff Daniel, who currently serves alongside Mr. Jaffe as co-CEO and recently announced his departure, will continue on in his role until August 15, 2023.

“My fellow members of this new team are leaders of our industry,” Jaffe said in a statement, “experts in offering the best of Broadway across North America, and unquestionably the right stewards for our company. I am honored to lead the team and am grateful for the opportunity.”

BAA is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Broadway Brands and Group Sales Box Office. BAA operates in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers, with presentations including Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ: The Musical and Moulin Rouge!

Gore, the owner and CEO of the John Gore Organization, said, “As we congratulate this new leadership team, I want to take a moment to acknowledge Jeff Daniel’s invaluable leadership. In particular, his work in government relations was instrumental in helping secure the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which proved critical to our entire industry’s post-pandemic recovery. We all owe him a debt of gratitude, and I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”