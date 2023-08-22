BritBox International Bags Buzzy UK Thriller ‘The Sixth Commandment’ And Boris Johnson Drama ‘This England’

EXCLUSIVE: BritBox International is stacking the shelves with more high-profile UK drama series.

The streamer has acquired North American rights to The Sixth Commandment and U.S. rights to This England. Both series, which are based on real events, have made significant noise in the UK and their acquisition follow on from BritBox’s July captures of cop series Granite Harbour and psychological drama The Ex-Wife.

The Sixth Commandment will play as a BritBox Original. The series, written by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal, The Pale Horse) and directed by Saul Dibb (The Salisbury Poisonings), is inspired by the BAFTA-nominated documentary Catching A Killer: A Diary From the Grave.

It follows one of the most complex criminal cases in recent British history and tells the story of inspirational teacher Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall), and charismatic young student Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke), who meet and bond over their love of books and involvement with the Church of England. However, the friendship’s takes a deadly turn that comes to light after Ben turns his attention to Peter’s deeply religious neighbor, Ann Moore-Martin (Anne Reid). The result is a series of stunning revelations, culminating in a high-profile trial.

Cast also includes Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Salisbury Poisonings), Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches, Great Canal Journeys), Ben Bailey Smith (The Split, Andor), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Adrian Rawlins (Baptiste, Chernobyl) and Amanda Root (Summerland, Unforgotten), and the series was made in full cooperation with Farquhar and Moore-Martin’s families.

In the UK, the four-part series played on BBC to solid ratings and secured several strong reviews. It’s made by Wild Mercury and True Vision and sold internationally by Banijay Rights, which shopped the rights to BritBox.

This England, from Passenger and Revolution Films, is a six-part series based on former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tumultuous first months in the role, as he grappled with Covid-19, Brexit and his controversial personal life. Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom (24 Hour Party People, A Mighty Heart), it stars Kenneth Branagh.

Fremantle sells the series, which was originally made for Sky in the UK.

“We are proud to acquire The Sixth Commandment and This England for our line-up of unmissable television, including many other acclaimed BritBox Original acquisitions and co-productions, as the hallmark of quality of British television continues to resonate on a global scale,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International.

“Kenneth Branagh, Timothy Spall and Anne Reid all deliver incredibly powerful performances at the heart of these two gripping dramas, and combined with their world class production pedigree, make both of these series a must-see for quality-seeking fans.”

BritBox, owned by the BBC and ITV, offers a ‘best-of-British’ line-up, with most new shows available within 24 hours of their Uk premieres. Besides libraries of UK content, it has also commissioned originals such as Stonehouse and co-produces numerous shows.