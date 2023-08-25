Bray Wyatt Dies: Third-Generation WWE Wrestling Star Was 36

WWE performer Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) died Thursday at 36, according to the company.

A cause of death was not immediately made available.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” the WWE said in a statement.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017,” the statement read.

WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also shared the news on the X social media platform.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Levesque wrote.

Rotunda’s final match was against WWE star LA Knight at the Royal Rumble in January. The bout was called the “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.”

Rotunda had not performed since then, with a report citing unspecified health issues.

Tributes flooded social media from peers and friends.

“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote on X.

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time,” he continued.

Rotunda was a third-generation wrestler, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who performed under the name of IRS.

Rotunda’s grandfather was known as Blackjack Mulligan, and Barry and Kendall Windham were his uncles.

Rotunda also performed alongside his brother, Taylor Michael Rotunda, known professionally as Bo Dallas.

No information on survivors or memorial plans was immediately available.