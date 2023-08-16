‘Barbie’ Parties On: Pic Becomes Highest Grossing Warner Bros Movie Ever At Domestic Box Office

Barbie‘s dream house keeps getting stuffed with cash. The Greta Gerwig-directed Mattel doll adaptation has become the highest grossing Warner Bros. movie in the studio’s 100-year history at the domestic box office with $537.4M, unseating previous champ, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight which made $534.9M back in 2008.

Barbie crossed the half billion mark in U.S. and Canada late last week in her 22nd day of release, beating that of Top Gun: Maverick last year (30 days) and this year’s Super Mario Bros Movie (31 days) to that benchmark. Barbie is one of 20 movies in domestic box office history to gross north of $500M. Her global running cume stands near $1.2 billion. Worldwide, she’s the second highest grossing movie for Warner Bros, gaining on their all-time record of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part Two which made $1.34 billion.

As previously reported, among the myriad records Barbie has achieved is becoming the highest grssing movie ever from a female filmmaker at the domestic box office, besting Frozen II‘s $477.4M, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee. Barbie‘s global tally also makes her the highest grossing live-action pic from a female filmmaker at the box office, besting Captain Marvel‘s $1.13 billion WW take, that movie co-directed by Anna Boden.

Barbie is also the highest grossing movie ever for both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Barbie grossed $6.1M yesterday, +28% versus Monday. Warner Bros. has an embarrassment of richest at the weekend box office with their DC movie, Blue Beetle, set to unseat Barbie in her fourth weekend with a $28M-$32M take. Barbie is expected to come in with $22M-$24M.