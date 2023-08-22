‘Barbie’ Squashing ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’ As Top-Grossing 2023 Film At Domestic Box Office

On Wednesday, Warner Bros.’ Barbie will become the highest-grossing movie at the 2023 domestic box office with north of $574.2M, overtaking Universal/Illumination Entertainment’s The Super Mario Bros Movie, whose stateside run finaled at that amount.

The last time Warner Bros. ruled with the top-grossing movie of the year was in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, which amassed $381M.

It remains to be seen if any other titles on the current theatrical release schedule including Warner’s own Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Disney/Marvel Studios’ The Marvels can best Barbie.

It took Super Mario Bros Movie 138 days to get to $574.2M. And it took last year’s top domestic champ Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount/Skydance 40 days to reach that point. It’s only taking Barbie 34 days to hit that amount. Through Monday, the Greta Gerwig directed feature –the highest ever for a film from a female director– grossed $569.3M. Today, Barbie is on her way to minting $3M on what is a discount ticket day. Top Gun: Maverick took 47 days to reach $600M. Barbie beat Top Gun 2 to the $500M domestic threshold, reaching that benchmark in 22 days to the Tom Cruise sequel’s 30 days. It took Super Mario Bros 31 days to cross the half billion mark in U.S./Canada.

In her fifth weekend, Barbie grossed $21M, besting the $18.55M fifth weekend take of Super Mario Bros, but not Top Gun 2, which did $29.6M at the same point in time. This weekend, in her sixth frame, Barbie is expected to gross between $12M-$13M.