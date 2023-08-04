Bowen Yang Tells Of Iceland, Horses And A Near-Death Experience

A horse is a horse, of course, of course. And riding them can be a challenge, as Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang recalled on a recent episode of his Las Culturistas podcast.

Yang’s experience with death by horse came while riding horseback on the set of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens in Iceland.

“Actually, not fun, not fun to be on a horse,” Yang said. “[I’ve] ridden a horse for camera. Guess what? This crew, and I love this crew, but this crew decided to have a drone, and of course the horse don’t know what the f— that is, and then I almost died.”

“I didn’t tell you this?” Yang then asked his cohost, Matt Rogers, and their guest star Patrick Rogers. “I almost died in Iceland!”

A drone flew too close to the horse Yang was riding, spooking it.

“Even hundreds of yards away, these horses can clock,” he said. “They were spooked and then I almost [fell off],” he said. “I almost got bucked, and there was part of me, though, that was like, ‘This is a good way to go.'”

The horse incident is part of the third season of “Nora From Queens.” Yang’s character Edmund is accompanied by his pal Nora (Awkwafina) as he travels to Iceland to track down his long-lost relatives.

One other unforgettable moment occured in Iceland, Yang said.

“The other narrative from Iceland was that I had a piece of used toilet paper — my own used toilet paper — stuck to my shoe and then everybody on set saw,” he said.