Bob Barker Tribute Special To Air On CBS

Bob Barker will be remembered with the one-hour special The Price Is Right: A Tribute To Bob Barker airing Thursday, Aug. 31 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) and streaming on Paramount+. An encore broadcast will air on Labor Day during the regular weekday timeslot for The Price Is Right, 11 a.m. to Noon ET/10 a.m.-11 a.m. PT.

Current The Price is Right host Drew Carey will serve as the special’s host which will celebrate his longtime friend Barker’s life and career following his death on Saturday at the age of 99.

“This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of The Price Is Right fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment,” said Margot Wain, SVP of daytime programs in a statement. “Bob was one-of-a-kind; he’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist, and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’ We’re so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way.”

The special will feature on-camera moments from the multi-Emmy Award winner’s more than 50-year career including a look at his first appearance as the host of what was then The New Price Is Right in 1972 and his final episode in 2007; introducing the game Plinko; a reairing of Adam Sandler reading his poem “Ode to Bob Barker”; and mishap moments with contestants.

The Price Is Right is produced by Fremantle, with Evelyn Warfel serving as the executive producer/showrunner.