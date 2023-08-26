Bob Barker Remembered By Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, Other Peers

The tributes have started for Bob Barker, who passed away today at age 99 at his home. The longtime “The Price is Right” host and animal activist was a part of many lives in his role on television and in reminding the world of animal plights.
But his warmth and humanity touched so many in the moments away from the cameras, as he was fondly remembered today by his friends, coworkers and Hollywood organizations.
His longtime home at CBS was honored by a company statement: “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”
The other tributes so far:
