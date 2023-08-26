Bob Barker Remembered By Adam Sandler, Drew Carey, Other Peers

The tributes have started for Bob Barker, who passed away today at age 99 at his home. The longtime “The Price is Right” host and animal activist was a part of many lives in his role on television and in reminding the world of animal plights.

But his warmth and humanity touched so many in the moments away from the cameras, as he was fondly remembered today by his friends, coworkers and Hollywood organizations.

His longtime home at CBS was honored by a company statement: “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

The other tributes so far:

Was lucky enough to be Bob Barker’s neighbor for a while. Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs. What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals. What an epic run you had, sir. #RIPLegend — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) August 26, 2023

We are saddened Bob Barker has passed at the age of 99. Renowned host of The Price is Right for 35 years, animal activist, radio host, husband, and all-around game show legend will forever hold a spot in our hearts. We thank him for bringing joy to our homes for so many years. pic.twitter.com/qXXS8BwtQ3 — Fremantle US (@FremantleUS) August 26, 2023

Legend. Icon. With a career that spanned over 60 years on television and radio, Bob Barker was one of the world's most recognizable game show hosts, entertaining generations.

1/2https://t.co/FTaDAZSzHX — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 26, 2023

We watched Bob Barker all the time growing up, he the best there ever was! Remember the time ⁦@TheVannaWhite⁩ was asked to “Come on down!” on The Price Is Right? He was an American treasure. RIP Bob Barker🙏 pic.twitter.com/XQbFxDX1iY — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 26, 2023

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

In countless households across America, Bob Barker was a part of the family — beaming into our homes daily as the iconic host of ‘The Price Is Right.’



His 2007 retirement marked the end of his 50-year TV career, during which he won 19 Emmys.



Thanks for the memories, Bob. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ddjg4HYVmi — Motion Picture Association (@motionpictures) August 26, 2023