Bob Barker Memorial Plans Revealed, Final Tribute Paid By Companion

Bob Barker is exiting quietly from Hollywood. Longtime publicist Roger Neal has said that, in accordance with his client’s wishes, there will be no public services.

The longtime game show host and animal activist died at his Hollywood Hills home on Saturday of natural causes at age 99.

Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

Barker’s girlfriend Nancy Burnet, has issued a statement on how she was “so proud of the trailblazing work” they “did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally.”

“We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed,” his partner, 79, said in a statement obtained by People.”

Barker is survived by half-brother Kent Valandra, half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.