Bob Bakish To Be Honored At Mipcom Cannes

Bob Bakish is to be honored with the Personality of the Year gong at this year’s Mipcom Cannes.

The Paramount Global CEO will deliver a keynote on the Tuesday of this year’s Cannes confab. Bakish oversees Paramount’s linear and streaming brands and has been doing so since 2019. Prior to the Viacom-CBS merger he was President and CEO of Viacom, having risen up the ranks of the media company.

Mipcom Cannes Director Lucy Smith said he “personifies exemplary leadership during these transformative times.”

She added: “Perhaps most ‘paramount’ to everyone attending Mipcom is Bob’s market-leading growth strategy that sees streaming and third-party international licensing not only co-exist but flourish as business models under one global media company. He is equipping Paramount for its next era, and our Personality of the Year 2023 honour could not be timelier or more relevant.”

Bakish said he is “deeply honored” to have been handed the gong, which has previously been given to the likes of Shonda Rhimes, David Zaslav and Simon Cowell.

This year’s Mipcom will take place in mid-October and comes after a tricky year for the U.S. TV industry. Paramount and many other traditional studios have instituted layoffs and the sector is currently being hit by dual strikes.