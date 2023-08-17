Boat Rocker Unscripted Chief Jay Peterson Exits, Todd Lubin Takes Over

There’s change at the top of Boat Rocker’s unscripted division.

The division, which includes production companies Matador Content, Maven, and Proper Television and is behind Discovery+’s Downey’s Dream Cars and Hulu’s Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, has named Todd Lubin as President with Jay Peterson stepping down.

The pair co-founded Matador Content, which is also behind Paramount+’s Lip Sync Battle and Apple’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, in 2013 and it was acquired by Boat Rocker in 2018.

Peterson took over running Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted in a restructure in 2020. He will remain as an exec producer over the next few months. Lubin, who was previously showrunner of NBC’s The Biggest Loser, has now been named President and will report to Boat Rocker bosses David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg.

“Todd is already an established creative leader within the Boat Rocker unscripted division. His history with Matador and Boat Rocker, and his deep experience as an unscripted producer and executive, will help ensure a seamless transition within our unscripted division as Todd moves into this Studio leadership role. We have an exciting slate of unscripted series and documentaries at Boat Rocker and we’re looking forward to working with Todd in his new role to continue to produce bold, entertaining, and critically acclaimed unscripted content, which will continue to remain an important part of Boat Rocker’s mandate,” Fortier and Schneeberg said.

“We want to thank Jay for his friendship, dedication, and significant contributions to Boat Rocker over the past six years. We wish him well in his next endeavours and hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him in the future,” they added.