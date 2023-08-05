Billie Eilish Remembers Angus Cloud During Lollapalooza Set In Chicago

Skip to main content
Billie Eilish remembered Angus Cloud while headlining the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Thursday night.

Eilish dedicated the song “Never Felt So Alone” to Cloud’s memory. The actor, who starred as Fezco in the HBO series “Euphoria,” died Monday at age 25 at his family’s home in Oakland, California.

“RIP Angus Cloud everybody,” the singer said at the end of the song, which was featured in “Euphoria’s” second season.

For the performance, Eilish sported a Chicago Bulls jersey with red accents, and was introduced by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

