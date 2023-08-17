Big Zuu Serves Up ITV Travelogue; Zurich Sets Gala Premieres – Global Briefs

Big Zuu Serves Up ITV Travelogue

Grime artist-turned-TV-chef Big Zuu has landed an ITV cooking travelog. Big Zuu’s 12 Dishes in 12 Hours will see the double-BAFTA winner travel around Europe cooking local delicacies and hanging out with celebrity guests, as he teaches his companions everything they need to know about a place through tasting 12 dishes. The host made his name on Big Zuu’s Big Eats for UKTV and has since launched a production company, Big Productions, which is co-producing 12 Dishes with Twofour. Last year, he made Big Zuu’s Breakfast Show for ITV while Big Productions recently struck a development deal with Banijay. ITV commissioner Natalie Rose, who greenlit 12 Dishes, was the driving force behind Big Zuu’s UKTV show when she worked for that network several years ago. “It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own food travelogue so I’m gassed to finally be able to announce this new show,” said Big Zuu, whose real name is Zuhair Hassan. 12 Dishes is similar in scope to James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, the soon-to-launch ITV travelog from the Saturday Morning presenter which was the subject of a recent bullying complaint.

Zurich Sets Gala Premieres

The Zurich Film Festival, running September 28 — October 8, has revealed its first set of gala premieres. The Swiss fest will screen Todd Haynes’ Cannes Competition drama May December and the Anne Hathaway-starring Eileen alongside the sports drama Nyad, featuring Jodie Foster and Annette Bening. The screening will be the film’s European premiere. The full Zurich lineup will be announced on September 14. Check out all the gala premieres here.