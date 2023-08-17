Big Grrl Dancers Show Solidarity To Lizzo And Her “Commitment To Character And Culture”

Not all of Lizzo’s Big Grrl dancers have something negative to say about their queen.

On Instagram Thursday, the singer’s Big Grrl and Big Boiii dancers wrote how they had the “time of their lives” on The Special Tour and celebrated the singer’s “commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment. Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Girl & Big Boii Dancers to do what we love!”

The comments come two weeks after a trio of Lizzo’s former dancers took the Grammy winner to court for harassment, assault and discrimination. The trio — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — worked on the singer’s Amazon Prime Video series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and said they said they were body-shamed, put through an “excruciating” audition for their own jobs after they were accused of drinking on the clock, and held to prohibitive “soft hold” retainers.

In an Instagram post after the court filing, Lizzo described the allegations as “sensationalized and coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” The lawsuit named Lizzo (aka) Melissa Jefferson, as well as Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and Shirlene Quigley, the head of the performer’s dance team. The suit (read it here) describes the dancers being forced to attend and participate in sex shows while on tour, having their virginity mocked, being subject to religious diatribes as well as a case of “false imprisonment.”

Beyoncé recently showed support for Lizzo at the “Cuff It” artist’s Atlanta show Monday. During a verse of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” Beyoncé mentioned several influential women throughout history, including Lizzo.