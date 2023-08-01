‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Live Feeds Head To Pluto TV

There will be more options for watching Big Brother Live Feeds for the show’s upcoming season. Pluto TV, Paramount Global’s free streaming outlet, will be home to the show’s Live Feeds for Season 25, while sibling Paramount+ will mark its third year airing the Live Feed in one dedicated stream, ad-free, for all subscribers. Both will be available following the August 2 West Coast premiere of the hit series.

Pluto TV is launching a new, dedicated Big Brother category that will host five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live-feeds. Four of the channels will be individual live-stream feeds while the fifth channel will offer a combined viewing experience from inside the Big Brother House. Limited ad-breaks will be shown throughout the feed.

The Big Brother Live Feed is available 24/7 during the season, giving viewers unlimited access to the House Guests even after the show cameras have stopped rolling.

Paramount Global has increasingly been using Pluto TV as a platform for linear network content, especially CBS, since the streaming service is free and ad-supported, like the broadcast network. CBS content currently streaming on the platform includes drama series NCIS and spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles, Fire Country, Blue Bloods, FBI and FBI International, So Help Me Todd, CSI: Vegas, reality series Tough As Nails, among others. Last fall, Pluto added more than 6,300 episodes of library series from the CBS vault, deepening the relationship between the network and its streaming sibling.

This past season, reality series Gran Hermano en vivo successfully debuted on Pluto TV in Latin America, quickly becoming the No. 1 channel on Pluto TV in both Argentina and Chile and making Pluto TV the most downloaded app in both countries.

“The Big Brother Live Feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream,” said Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming.

Big Brother Season 25 will premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Sunday, August 6, following the 90-minute live premiere on Wednesday, Big Brother will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8-9 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9-10 PM, live ET/delayed PT). The series is also available live to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and on-demand the following day for all Paramount+ subscribers. Paramount+ is also home to all 24 past seasons of the hit reality series.

Episodes from Season 25 will also be available in the CBS Selects On-Demand category on Pluto TV, seven days following the broadcast debut.

Dade Hayes contributed to this report.