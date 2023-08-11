‘Big Brother’ Addresses Luke Valentine’s Abrupt Exit Following His Use Of The N-Word

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of Thursday night’s Big Brother episode.

Big Brother addressed the removal of houseguest Luke Valentine after his use of the N-word during the live feeds Tuesday night.

“It has been an emotional 24 hours in the Big Brother house as the houseguests learned that one of their own broke the Big Brother code of conduct and was removed from the game,” Julie Chen Moonves announced in Thursday night’s episode.

The show then aired the conversation Valentine had Tuesday night with castmates Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger and Hisam Goueli when Valentine casually dropped the N-word (“We were in the cheese room, [N-word]!)”

After the incident occurred, Valentine was called into the Diary Room, and was not seen again.

Current Head of Household Reilly later in Thursday’s episode read a message to her housemates stating, “Due to violating the Big Brother code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game. The game goes on, and the live vote and eviction will continue as scheduled.”

In a statement Wednesday, hours after Valentine was ousted CBS issued a statement: “Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur, CBS said in a statement. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

Several houseguests were taken aback, unaware of the interaction that had occurred. Hisam said he did not hear what Luke had said, but did look shocked on the live feeds when it happened. Jared, who is Black, said he hoped it would be a “learning experience” for Luke.

The show went on with its live eviction, with molecular biologist Kirsten Elwin becoming the summer’s first evictee, by a 13-0 vote.

The show has been criticized in the past for racism and discrimination. In Season 15, houseguest Aaryn Gries described Asians as “squinty-eyed.” Gries also chastised an Asian American contestant, saying, “Shut up and go make some rice,” and she also made a homophobic slur against another houseguest.

Season 24 made history with Taylor Hale becoming the first Black woman to win the CBS reality competition. Her win followed a season where race became an issue in the house. Contestant Kyle Capener, who earned the nickname “KKKyle” on social media, suggested forming an all-white alliance after he became suspicious of an alliance of BIPOC members that included Hale. He recalled the previous season’s alliance called “The Cookout” that was formed by a group of Black players in an effort to make sure a person of color would win. Capener was deemed racist by his houseguests and viewers and was evicted from the game shortly after.