BFI Chair Tim Richards To Step Down, Applications Open For Replacement

The UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has opened applications to hire a new chair for the British Film Institute (BFI) as Tim Richards’s tenure in the role is set to end next year.

Richards was appointed in 2021 on a three-year contract. The DCMS has said it is looking to appoint Richards’s successor on a four-year term, with a total time commitment of 2 days of work per month.

The deadline for applications at DCMS is September 11, and interviews are to take place on November 15. The job description calls for applicants who can work across a variety of executive briefs including maintaining close relationships with the Government and key influencers alongside generating revenue and ensuring the financial resilience of the organisation.

The application reads: “The BFI’s new ten-year strategy, Screen Culture 2033, sets out a direction for the organization up to its centenary in 2033. The selected Board Chair will be expected to work alongside the CEO in delivering the vision set out in the Screen Culture 2033, to support the next chapter of British film and the continued success of the screen sectors.”

Richards took over the job from former Warner Bros exec Josh Berger, who served a maximum ten-year term as governor and chair. Alongside his activities at the BFI, Richards is also the CEO and founder of exhibition chain Vue.

Since Richards founded Vue International in 1999, the cinema operator has expanded to 225 multiplex cinemas across Europe and Taiwan. He joined the BFI as a Governor in 2013 and has held positions on many industry boards since 2007.

