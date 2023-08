‘Below Deck’ & ‘Real Housewives’ Among Stars Set For 2023 BravoCon Lineup In Las Vegas

BravoCon has announced more than 160 celebrities set for its third event, taking place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

The event is a reality TV fan gathering celebrating all things about the Bravo Network.

Confirmed names will participate in a series of show and mash-up panels, fan photo experiences, meet and greets, activations and host booths at the Bravo Bazaar shopping experience. BravoCon’s programming schedule and additional celebrities are expected to be announced soon.

The talent roster includes: