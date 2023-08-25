You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Beauty Couch Dies: Instagram Roller Skating Influencer Was 22, Foul Play Suspected

Beauty Couch Instagram

Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old social media influencer Beauty Couch, whose body was found near a vehicle engulfed in flames in Austell, Georgia, a city in the Atlanta metro area.

Cobb County police said in a news release on Aug. 24 that they suspect foul play in the death.

Couch was a roller skating Instagram influencer, with 147,000 followers on the social media app.

The Austell Fire Department were notified about a brush fire shortly after noon on Aug. 23, according to the release. Responders found a vehicle on fire, but didn’t immediatey see the body. Austell police later discovered from Couch’s family that she drove the vehicle and hadn’t been seen since the previous morning.

The police then returned to the area where the vehicle was found and discovered Couch’s body in the wood line, the release said. Austell police requested the assistance of Cobb County police, who are investigating the case as a homicide.

Couch spoke often about the prejudice she faced as a woman of size. She ramped up her skating activities in 2020, returning to a childhood passion.

No information was avalable on survivors or memorial plans.

