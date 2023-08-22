BBC Partners With TikTok To Find Next-Gen TV Stars Just Months After Telling Staff To Delete App

The BBC is partnering with TikTok to create a boot camp for social media creators looking to break into the television industry.

The British broadcaster will launch a “content lab” giving 100 TikTok users a crash course in TV stardom, as well as helping them grow their own social media channels.

The tie-up is evidence of the BBC’s wish to forge closer links to social media companies, but it also represents an inconsistent approach to TikTok.

Only five months ago, the BBC was telling journalists to remove the Chinese app from their work phones over potential security concerns.

Successful applicants to the content lab will attend a two-day development course, during which they will showcase their social skills working to a BBC brief. They will have access to BBC stars and commissioners.

Those applying must be over the age of the 18 and have either 50,000 followers or have published at least two videos that have generated more than 350,000 views. Apply here.

Fiona Campbell, BBC Controller of Youth Audience, said it was a “unique” opportunity. James Stafford, General Manager, Operations & Marketing, TikTok UK & Nordics, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with the BBC to enable digital talent from all corners of the UK, to build the skills and expertise to turn this passion into a career”.