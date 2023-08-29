BBC Scoops ‘The Newsreader’ Season 2; Dutch Drama ‘Anonymous’ To Return — Global Briefs

BBC Scoops ‘The Newsreader’ Season 2

Australian breakout drama The Newsreader is returning to the BBC in the UK after striking a deal with distributor eOne. The series, starring Anna Torv (The Last of Us, Mindhunter) and Sam Reid (Prime Suspect 1973, Lambs of God) follows a lives of pair of news presenters in the late 1980s, who are established as the ‘Golden Couple of News’ following season one, and crew of their News at Six program. However, with a new CEO taking charge of the show, Australia preparing to celebrate its bicentenntial year and both anchors figuring out what they want from life, the truth about their success is more complex than it appears. The Michael Lucas-created show is for the ABC in Australia, and its second run will launch on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in the UK in fall. Werner Film Productions makes the show in association with eOne.

Dutch Drama ‘Anonymous’ To Return

Tense Dutch thriller Anonymous is back for a second season. The NPO show follows a pair of crime fighters who take justice into their own hands and relentlessly battle the criminal underworld — despite not knowing about each other. One is a public prosecutor (Anniek Pheifer) fighting the Cabo criminal gang, while the other is a history teacher (Jeroen Spitzenberger) who masquerades as ‘Anonymous.’ The first season reached an average of 1 million via TV and streaming in the Netherlands, with Banijay Rights selling the show internationally. The show’s Banijay Benelux-owned producer NL Film is behind the likes of Prime Video’s Modern Love and feature film Costa.