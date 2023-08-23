BBC Unscripted Chief Says She Doesn’t “Instinctively” Want Reboots But Makes “No Apologies” For Reviving Shows Like ‘Survivor’ – Edinburgh TV Festival

The BBC’s director of unscripted has defended the corporation against claims that it is shutting out new content ideas by rebooting TV shows in its primetime schedule.

Kate Phillips’ commissioning team has ordered revivals of shows including Gladiators, Survivor, and The Weakest Link in recent years, sparking allegations that the BBC is increasingly reticent to take risks on fresh formats.

Phillips said BBC commissioners don’t “instinctively” want to dust off old shows, but reboots have an important place in the broadcaster’s schedule. She said revivals represent just 1% of the 3,000 hours of content her unit greenlights every year.

“I’m going to make no apologies for bringing back Gladiators and Survivor because they were really good pitches and I think they are going to be really big shows,” she told the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Phillips added that producers have to work harder to convince the BBC to commission a reboot. “It’s never a lift and shift,” she said.

She said reboots can help the BBC capture the “three Gs,” meaning the show can bring together three generations in one room for a communal viewing experience. Phillips said this was reflected in the live audience for Gladiators at Sheffield Arena, with families attending to watch the show being filmed.

Phillips’ comments follow reboots coming under fire at last year’s Edinburgh TV Festival. Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, said: “I do think there is something depressing about this microwave issue in TV, with so many old dishes being reheated.”