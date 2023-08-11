Latest BBC Comedy From ‘Fleabag’ Maker Sets Cast; Canada’s Blue Ant Merges With Marblemedia – Global Briefs

Latest BBC Comedy From ‘Fleabag’ Maker Sets Cast

Dinosaur, the latest BBC series from Fleabag maker Two Brothers Pictures, has set cast and commenced filming. David Carlyle (It’s A Sin), Lorn Macdonald (Bridgerton) and Danny Ashok (Roadkill) are aboard along with a range of support cast, while co-creator Ashley Storrie plays the lead of Nina, an autistic woman in her 30s who adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie. When Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honor, Nina is floored. Co-created by Matilda Curtis, the show has commenced filming in Scotland and will air on BBC Three and BBC Scotland. Two Brothers also makes hit BBC shows The Tourist and Back to Life.

Canada’s Blue Ant Merges With Marblemedia

Canada’s Blue Ant Media has merged production and distribution operations with Netflix’s Blown Away outfit Marblemedia. Production outfits Marblemedia, Blue Ant Studios, Saloon Media and Look Mom! Productions will be housed under one roof, in addition to sales houses Distribution360 and Blue Ant International. Blue Ant Co-Founder Michael MacMillan said Marblemedia has “long been regarded as one of the most respected production and distribution companies in the unscripted and scripted space, having created huge hits for the biggest streamers and broadcasters in the industry.” Sam Sniderman will serve as Blue Ant Media’s Chief Commercial Officer, working closely with MacMillan and CFO Robb Chase on business development, partnerships and M&A. Laura Michalchyshyn will continue her duties as Chief Creative Officer, nurturing and attracting talent for the company’s overall business worldwide. Blue Ant-owned Beach House Pictures will continue to operate independently out of Singapore.