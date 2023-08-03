BBC Presenter Chris Hughes Gets Warning After Calling Sportswoman Maitlan Brown “A Little Barbie”

The BBC has told one of its presenters that he made an inappropriate remark after describing an Australian sportswoman as “a little Barbie” during an interview.

Chris Hughes, a former Love Island contestant, is presenting on the BBC’s coverage of the Hundred cricket tournament and interviewed Maitlan Brown pitch side at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

During the exchange (a video of which is below), Brown revealed that her Southern Brave team went to watch the Barbie movie as a team bonding exercise.

Hughes replied: “You’re a little Barbie yourself ain’t you, with your blue eyes.” Brown laughed and Hughes added: “She’s blushing now.”

The BBC said it had raised the matter with the presenter. “We have spoken to Chris and explained that his comment was not appropriate,” a spokesperson said. Hughes is yet to comment.

The comments have been compared to Chris Gayle, a Jamaican cricket player who propositioned presenter Mel McLaughlin in 2016, telling her: “Don’t blush, baby.”