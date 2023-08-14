‘Basic Instinct’: Steamy ’90s Thriller With Sharon Stone & Michael Douglas Inspires Comic Book Adaptation; Covers Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Verhoeven’s 1992 thriller Basic Instinct is the inspiration for a new comic book series by Sumerian Comics.

Sumerian is teaming with Cuban illustrator Vanesa R. Del Rey to create the first comic book series based on the movie, which starred Sharon Stone as enigmatic writer Catherine Tramell who becomes the prime suspect in a murder. Below are the first cover designs.

The series will follow an anonymous artist who draws inspiration from famous murders — their newest exhibit is inspired by Tramell’s “Icepick Murders.” When a security guard at the exhibition space is murdered on opening night, the art director responsible for the opening is thrust into an investigation that forces him to question his own involvement.

On the noir adaptation — described as a “continuation of the Catherine Tramell story” — Del Rey teams with writer Sam Freeman and colorist Keyla Valerio. Also working on the covers were Brao, Chuma Hill, Alberto Massaggia, Patricia Martin, Andrea Milana and Lorenzo Colangeli.

Verhoeven’s racy and controversial 1992 thriller, which co-starred Michael Douglas, was a box office success, garnering $352 million globally and two Oscar nominations.

Sumerian secured all comic adaptation rights from Studiocanal through Creative Licensing Corporation.

Eisner-nominated artist Del Rey has previously worked on titles including Scarlet Witch, Spider-Women Alpha, and Daredevil Annual (2016) for Marvel Comics.

Basic Instinct #1 is due to be released in comic book stores and online November 1.