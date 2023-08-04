‘Bardot’: Biopic Drama Series On Iconic Actress Gets U.S. Premiere At The American French Film Festival

Daniele Thompson and 'Bardot' will be at The American French Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Bardot, the upcoming TV drama about the life of actress Brigitte Bardot, is headed Stateside.

The six-part series be presented in its entirety on the closing night of The American French Film Festival (TAFFF) and will be competing in the fest’s Best Series Award category. Co-creator Danièle Thompson will attend the screening.

The Federation Studios drama is billed as “a post-WWII Pygmalion story” in which the young Bardot ignites a sexual revolution in France, only to struggle with her role in that and the cult of celebrity that surrounds her.It traces her life the in 1950s from her first audition aged 15 to her explosive international breakout film, God Created Woman to her performance in Henri-Georges Cluzot’s Truth in 1960.

Julia de Nunez plays Bardot, with Vincent Belmondo playing her first husband, writer/director Roger Vadim. Hippolyte Girardot and Géraldine Paihas also star.

Federation produces and distributes the series, which made its debut at Series Mania in Lille earlier this year.

The series was co-written and co-directed by Academy Award nominated writer/director Danièle Thompson and her son, writer/director Christopher Thompson. Danièle Thompson co-wrote French comedies such as La Grande Vadrouille (1966) and The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob (1973) with her father, Gérard Oury. She has been writing with her son since 1989 and their joint credits include The Log (1999), Jet Lag (2002), Orchestra Seats (2006), and Cezanne et Moi (2016).

“This is the very first time that a film or series has been dedicated to the iconic French star Brigitte Bardot. There has been a tremendous amount of buzz about Bardot in France and we are delighted to be the first to present the it on the big screen and in North America with the film’s accomplished co-writer/co-director Daniéle Thompson,” said Francois Truffart, Executive Producer and Programmer, TAFFF. “Newcomer Julia de Nunez is stunning as Brigitte Bardot and this will definitely be remembered as her breakout role.”

TAFFF is being held at the DGA Theater Complex October 18-22.