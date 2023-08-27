‘Barbie’ Reaches $1.34B, Will Become WB’s Biggest Movie Ever Worldwide On Monday; ‘Oppenheimer’ Nears $800M Global – International Box Office

Summer may be drawing to a close, but the blockbusters of the season are still basking in box office glory. To wit: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is poised to become the highest-grossing Warner Bros movie of all time globally on Monday. Through today, the worldwide estimate is $1.34B, meaning just $1M separates it from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 to attain the record.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has reached a global cume of $777.2M through today, setting the Universal title firmly on track to cross $800M in the very near future. Nolan traveled to China this past week, ahead of the film’s launch on August 30.

Breaking the international box office weekend down, Oppenheimer was the leader this session with $29.1M in 82 markets including an impressive start in Italy and a 31% drop in holdovers. The offshore cume is $477.2M to date. The Cillian Murphy-starrer has surpassed Nolan’s The Dark Knight overseas.

Italy saw a huge $9.2M launch including previews, while Greece debuted to $862K. Each gave Nolan his biggest openings of all time locally.

In Spain this week, Oppenheimer became Nolan’s biggest movie ever with a $19.7M running cume. In Hungary ($2.9M) it is now Universal’s top title ever, surpassing Minions.

The collective overseas performance is well above comps at the same point in release, including Tenet, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Looking at this session, that Italy number is really something; even without previews it counts as Nolan’s best start in the market. Oppenheimer had over 70% share across 1,000 screens, including four in IMAX. The film also claimed the biggest opening day and opening weekend ever for a Nolan pic, the second-biggest opening ever for Universal and the biggest opening weekend ever for IMAX. The result is more than double all previous Nolan films except for The Dark Knight Rises (+55%). The opening five days have already surpassed the entire lifetime of Tenet. The total lifetime of Dunkirk will be outgrossed before the start of the sophomore session.

Greece’s launch was also a record-breaker with the biggest opening day of the year, as well as the biggest opening day and opening weekend ever for a Nolan film. The latter impressive given The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception were all released before the Greek economic crisis, when annual cinema admissions were double what they are now. Despite a heat wave, and wildfires in the suburbs of Athens, people flocked to see Oppenheimer, with 72 of the 104 locations being open-air cinemas.

Korea’s second frame held the movie at No. 1 and brought it past the lifetimes of Tenet, Dune and Fast X after just 10 days in release. The current cume of $18.8M is above Dunkirk, Inception and The Dark Knight at the same point.

The UK/Ireland this week pushed Oppenheimer past the lifetimes of The Dark Knight, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther. The total to date of $67.5M is in line with Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises at the same point.

Germany dropped just 15% this weekend to reach $42.7M. Already Nolan’s biggest film ever in the market, Oppenheimer has now also surpassed the lifetimes of Fast 7 and Top Gun: Maverick.

In France, Oppenheimer dipped just 21% to reach a cume of $37.2M. During the week, it topped the lifetimes of Fast 7 and Spectre, as well as becoming the highest-grossing Nolan film of all time.

Netherlands had another excellent hold, remaining flat from last weekend, and surpassing the total lifetimes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Top Gun: Maverick. Cume there is $17.7M.

The Top 5 markets are as follows: UK ($67.5M), Germany ($47.2M), France ($37.2M), Australia ($24.3M) and Korea ($18.8M).

In IMAX globally, Oppenheimer is the format’s 5th biggest release ever with $154.5M, of that $70.4M is from overseas to make it the 6th highest IMAX international total ever.

Turning back to Barbie, the living doll added $18.2M in her sixth frame overseas. This takes the total from 75 markets to a wild $745.5M for $1.34B global. The offshore drop was just 32% with individual markets seeing strong holds including Germany (-7%), Holland (-10%), Belgium (-16%), France (-19%), Spain (-24%), the UK (-30%), Italy (-36%) and Australia (-39%).

The Margot Robbie-starrer has surpassed Joker to become the 3rd biggest WB title of all time internationally.

Barbie is also now the biggest WB title ever in 36 markets including the UK, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Poland. It’s also the biggest Hollywood film of 2023 across Europe and ever in Ireland and Argentina.

The Top 5 markets to date are the UK ($114.9M), Mexico ($54M), Australia ($53.3M), Germany ($51.4M) and France ($43.9M).

Warner Bros’ Meg 2: The Trench is still biting with $15.2M in 77 overseas markets this weekend, a 42% dip excluding China (-45% when including). The international cume to date is $278.1M for $352.5M global.

The massive shark movie kept its jaws clenched with strong holds in Netherlands (-5%), Germany (-11%), France (-24%) the UK (-24%), Poland (-25%), Spain (-27%), Australia (-32%) and New Zealand (-39%).

Japan opened wide this frame with $2.9M on 961 screens, ahead of Kong: Skull Island by 8%, The Meg by 15%, Pacific Rim Uprising by 16%, Rampage by 138% and San Andreas by 577%. Premium formats performed well with 3D at 6% of the total box office, IMAX at 8% and 4D at 13%.

The Top 5 markets to date are China ($112.9M), Mexico ($20.1M), UK ($14.4M), France ($12.6M) and Spain ($11.2M).

Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based On a True Story expanded into Latin America and Southeast Asia this session, picking up another $11M in a total 61 offshore markets. This lifts the overseas cume to $36.5M – in holdover markets it was down just 28%. The global total alongside the official North American launch this session, is $53.8M.

Latin America was led by Mexico’s $2.2M at No. 1 and Brazil’s $600K at No. 3. In Asia, Taiwan launched to $650K at No. 2 and Indonesia raced to a No. 1 $525K. This weekend’s openers are tracking 15% ahead of Ford V Ferrari at current exchange rates.

There were strong holds in Germany (-6%), Belgium (-8%), France (-12%), Spain (-31%), UAE (-33%), and Australia (-38%).

Still to come are China, Japan, Italy and Korea in September.

Warner Bros/DC’s Blue Beetle saw a 52% drop overseas in the sophomore frame, landing $10M from 71 markets. The offshore cume is $35.5M for $81.8M global.

Holds were good in Germany (-29%), Holland (-31%), Belgium (-32%), Brazil (-38%, where the film also continued to rank #1), the UK (-38%) and France (-39%).

The Middle East was new this frame with the UAE ranking it as the top Hollywood movie of the weekend.

Top 5 to date are: Mexico ($4.9M), Brazil ($4.2M), UK ($3.5M), France ($2.8M) and Indonesia ($1.7M).

The next markets to release will be Australia and New Zealand on September 14.

Disney/Pixar’s Elemental continues to see great holds, down just 23% this session. The weekend was good for $5.1M in 51 markets to reach an international cume of $317M. Globally, the total is $468.8M after 11 frames.

Internationally, Elemental is now the No. 7 release of the year, having overtaken Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.



The Top 5 markets are: Korea ($53.4M), UK ($21.7M), France ($21.5M), Mexico ($20.8M) and China ($15.9M).

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (PAR): $4.2M intl weekend (68 markets); $384M intl cume/$552.1M global

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PAR): $4.2M intl weekend (51 markets); $37M intl cume/$135.1M global

Strays (UNI): $2.3M intl weekend (37 markets); $5.3M intl cume/$21.4M global

Haunted Mansion (DIS): $1.7M intl weekend (46 markets); $29.4M intl cume/$91.7M global