‘Barbie’ Sails Past $1.18B Global, ‘Oppenheimer’ Closing In On $650M, ‘Meg 2’ Tops $250M & ‘Gran Turismo’ Starts Early Overseas Engines – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: It’s still a Barbie world this weekend as the Greta Gerwig-directed charmer reached a global cume of $1.184B. Last session, Margot Robbie’s living doll crossed the $1B threshold, and in this 4th frame added $45.1M in 75 offshore markets (a 47% dip) to bring the international box office cume to $657.6M.

Overall, this was mostly a holdover weekend offshore with the only major new release being Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story in a staggered pattern. Local China pic No More Bets also upped the ante in that market – see more on both below.

Turning back to Warner Bros’ Barbie, as we’ve reported, it is the highest-grossing live-action movie from a female director worldwide. It is also WB’s 2nd biggest film ever, overtaking Aquaman globally.

Internationally, Barbie has entered the Top 10 list of WB’s biggest movies ever at No. 8 and surpassing The Dark Knight Rises. It’s the No. 1 U.S. movie of the year in 25 markets including Italy, the UK, Poland, Brazil and Australia; and the biggest WB title ever in 21, including the UK (where it has crossed $100M to overtake Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2), Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Poland.

The UAE opened this weekend with $1.9M for Barbie’s 5th best score of the session. The result is 71% above Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 41% over Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and higher than Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania by 34%.

Saudi Arabia had a strong opening at at No. 1 with $1.8M, ahead of Indy 5 by 262%, Guardians 3 by 161%, Quantumania by 117%, Avatar: The Way of Water by 37% and Jurassic World Dominion by 33%.

Japan’s opening was $1.4M on 650 screens with scores from Eiga and Filmarks at 3.5 and 3.8 out of 5, respectively. Results are roughly on par with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Sex and the City.

The Top 5 Barbie markets to date are the UK $101.1M, Mexico ($51.8M), Australia ($47.3M), Germany ($42.2M) and Brazil ($42M).

Close on Barbie’s heels and also from Warner Bros, Meg 2: The Trench in its sophomore session grossed another $43.7M in 75 offshore markets. That lifts international to $202.8M with the worldwide running total now at $256.9M.

In China, where China Media Capital releases, the big shark pic has reached $90.2M, landing in 3rd place this weekend amid strong competition. Maoyan is projecting a $123M finish for the co-production.

Behind China, Mexico ($15M), UK ($9.7M), France ($7.6M) and Spain ($7.4M) round out the Top 5. Korea opens on Tuesday followed by Japan on August 25.

Universal and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer saw a 43% drop in its fourth weekend with another $32M from 79 markets. The international box office cume is now $384.8M as it sits at $649M through Sunday.

The overseas cume to date is above The Dark Knight Rises and more than double Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and Tenet at the same point of release.

This is now Nolan’s biggest film of all time in 50 markets including Germany, Brazil, Netherlands India and Poland. It’s his top non-superhero movie in a total 62.

Vietnam was new this session with a $443K debut, above Tenet, The Dark Knight Rises and more than double Dunkirk excluding previews. By Saturday, it had already surpassed the lifetime of Interstellar and delivered the biggest opening Friday and Saturday for a Nolan film, and the highest IMAX Friday and Saturday share of all time.

Also notable, in the UK the Cillian Murphy-led drama overtook Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday to become the 3rd biggest IMAX release of all time. And, in Brazil, Oppenheimer topped the lifetime of The Dark Knight Rises.

The global IMAX cume is $134M including $58.7M from offshore screens – the 4th biggest title ever in the format in like-for-like markets. In 11 markets, it’s the best IMAX performance ever including Mexico and India.

The Top 5 overall markets are the UK ($58.1M), Germany ($35.4M), France ($28M), Australia ($21M) and India ($17.7M).

Korea opens this Tuesday which is a holiday, followed by Italy and China later in August.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has topped $500M globally with $522.5M through Sunday. This weekend, Tom Cruise drew another $10.9M worth of business in 67 overseas markets, down 39% from last session, for a running offshore total of $362.9M.

The 4th weekend in Japan had a fantastic hold as the Obon holiday kicked off and saw the actioner jump 25% versus last week, ranking No. 1. The cume there is $26.6M.

China is still the biggest overall market with $48.2M, followed by the UK and Korea, both at $31.2M, Japan ($26.6M) and France ($21.9M).

Sony’s Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story got off the starting block overseas ahead of domestic (where the pic is previewing before its official August 25 release), revving the engines to $10.7M from 30 markets. Majors in the first suite include France, the UK, Australia, Germany and Spain. France led all play at $2.3M, followed by the UK ($1.3M) and $1M a piece for Australia and Germany and $900K in Spain.

Sony got things going on the PlayStation game adaptation from director Neill Blomkamp at Cannes in May, taking over the Carlton pier’s billboard and hosting a photo call towards the end of the fest. Stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom had earlier shown off a first look during CinemaCon in April.

It’s early days, but the hope here is that word of mouth drives performance. The movie is currently carrying a 57% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes but is much higher with audiences at 97%. In Germany, exits are at 4.5 stars while France’s AlloCiné has it at a 2.5 from critics but 4.2 from audiences.

Key markets still to come are Brazil and Mexico on August 24, followed by China on September 1, Japan on September 15 and Italy and Korea on September 20.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in its sophomore frame added $10.4M from 47 markets. Internationally, the heroes on the half-shell have grossed $21.9M to date for $94.7M global with several major markets still to release.

New this session, Mexico debuted at No. 2 with $2.9M, followed by France at $1.8M. In China, the start was a No. 8 $885K amid strong local competition. The UK leads play with $7.2M.

Disney/Pixar’s Elemental fired up a 42% drop from last session overseas. After nine weekends in play, the international total is $293.4M for $443.6M global. This weekend added $8.9M from 51 markets. There was a 6% bump in Japan where the gross is now $7.2M.

Korea is still tops at $50.4M, followed by Mexico ($20.5M), France ($19.9M), the UK ($19.6M) and China ($15.9M).

In China, Super Lion’s crime drama No More Bets from director Ao Shen has grossed RMB 1.76B+ ($244M) on its way to a Maoyan projected finish of RMB 3.7B ($511M). The weekend was approximately RMB 720M ($99.5M) in first place. In IMAX, it grossed $6M locally. Maoyan’s Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms also continues to perform, now having reached RMB 2.01B ($278M), including $28M from IMAX in China.

In Korea, new opener Concrete Utopia got off to a strong start with $11.4M while crime pic Smugglers is now at an outstanding $31.6M.

MORE…