‘Barbie’ To Play Imax Theaters This Fall With Never-Before-Seen Post Credit Footage

As Barbie becomes the highest grossing film of 2023 today at the domestic box office with north of $574.2M, Warner Bros and Imax have announced that the Greta Gerwig-directed movie is getting a one week release on Sept. 22 in Imax both in North American and selection locations around the world.

The pic has cleared $1.3 billion at the global box office.

In addition to experiencing the film for the first time in Imax, audiences will be treated to exclusive post-credit footage selected by the film’s director, Greta Gerwig. You’ll remember that Oppenheimer grabbed all those Imax theaters during its opening weekend since that Christopher Nolan directed epic was shot with Imax cameras.

​Gerwig said in a statement, “The worldwide enthusiasm for Barbie has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving. So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their ‘Barbie’ experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world. We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s a thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all. And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.”

​Richard Gelfond, CEO, IMAX Corporation, added, “For all of us in the exhibition community, it’s been exciting to watch an original film like Barbie become an unparalleled critical and commercial success this summer. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greta and her filmmaking team and our friends at Warner Bros. to deliver this special edition of Barbie with never-before-seen footage exclusively to IMAX audiences around the world.”

​Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution Boss Jeff Goldstein and International Distribution Boss Andrew Cripps added, “If there was one thing missing in this winning Barbie strategy, it was being able to put Greta’s singular vision on premium IMAX screens over the uber-competitive summer corridor. That ‘Barbie’ continues to draw packed audiences around the world heading into its sixth weekend in release speaks to the quality of the film and the excitement audiences have for the story. Greta, Margot, Ryan and everyone involved in Barbie have not just captured, but held the attention of moviegoers everywhere, and we are so pleased to give them a chance to see Barbie, whether for the first or fifth time, in such an experiential format as IMAX.”