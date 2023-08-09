Mark Ronson Claps Back At Bill Maher For Calling ‘Barbie’ A “Preachy” & “Man-Hating” Film

Mark Ronson is trolling Bill Maher after the Real Time host criticized the Barbie film and categorized it as “preachy” and “man-hating.”

“We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC theaters to laugh, to cry, to care… and to furiously google ‘Mattel board configuration’ while others are trying to enjoy a f***king magnificent comedy,” the film’s music boss posted on X, the microblogging digital platform formerly known as Twitter.

Maher had some strong opinions about the Greta Gerwig-directed movie that starred Margot Robbie.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie – alas, it was all three,” Maher shared on X. “What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie.”

Maher has joined a chorus line of men that have taken offense to the film’s theme like far-right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro. The radical conservative has not been shy about expressing his opposing views about Barbie and capitalizing on them by creating content for his YouTube channel.

An X user asked Ronson what the opposite of Kenergy was to which the artist replied, “Benergy?” Ronson attached a screenshot of Shapiro’s YouTube video titled “Ben Shapiro DESTROYS Barbie for 43 minutes.”