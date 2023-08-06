Billion-Dollar ‘Barbie’: Living Doll Crosses Mega-Milestone

(L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Sequin- and self-actualization sprinkled congratulations are in order for Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and all the dolls and guys as the phenomenon that is Barbie has now crossed $1B global in just its third weekend. We said yesterday it was on the cusp, and now here’s the pudding.

Through Sunday, the international box office estimate is an astounding $572.M for $1.031B worldwide. Double clap!

Showing her strength, in the third session, Barbie generated $74M from 20,335 screens in 69 market. Barbie skated just 41% down from the last frame.

Exceptional holds were seen in numerous markets including Austria (-4%), Taiwan (-8%), Denmark (-9%), Belgium (-14%), Germany (-17%), Holland (-22%), France (-23%), Norway (-23%), Sweden (-23%), Finland (-24%), Hong Kong (-31%), Australia (-34%), Singapore (-35%), and the UK (-38%).

Barbie has also held the No.1 rank in 35 markets and Is now the 2nd biggest studio film of 2023 both internationally and globally. Only The Super Mario Bros Movie has crossed $1B this year?

The living doll also boasts the No. I slot for a U.S. movie in 19 markets including Italy, UK, Brazil and Australia.

In huzzahs for Warner Bros, it’s the biggest WB title ever in 12 markets including Brazil, Australia and Poland.

On her path well past $1B, Barbie has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Harry Potter and th”e Prisoner of Azkaban, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and a host more.

Across Europe, holds are strong with a 30% dip while Latin America now boasts the biggest WB title ever.