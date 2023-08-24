‘Avenue Q’ Cast Reunion ‘Stars In The House’ Sing-Through To Benefit Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Original cast members of the Broadway and Off Broadway hit Avenue Q will reunite tonight for a Stars In The House sing-through of the musical to benefit victims, both human and non-human, of the devastating Maui wildfires.

The event, airing live on StarsInTheHouse.com at 8 p.m./ET and 5 p.m./PT, will feature such Avenue Q alum as Jennifer Barnhart, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Ben Durocher, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Jordan Gelber, Rick Lyon and Honolulu born-and-raised Ann Harada, who proposed the idea to Stars in the House co-creators and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

The sing-through can also be viewed on the Stars in the House YouTube page.

Donations raised will benefit the Maui Humane Society and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, which provides quickly deployed financial resources to aid in response and recovery. As of this week, Maui Strong has raised $61,451,062.

Rudetsky and Wesley started the Stars in the House livestreaming show at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020 to raise money and awareness for those hit by the Broadway shutdown. The show has also raised funds for other causes, including in 2022 when a 10-hour Stars in the House telethon raised money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The musical comedy Avenue Q, which features puppets alongside human actors, debuted Off Broadway in 2003 before transferring to Broadway, where it ran until 2009 and won three 2004 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The show features music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty.

Courtesy Stars In The House



