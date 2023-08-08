Austin Majors cause of death revealed

Austin Majors during "NYPD Blue" Wrap Party to Commemorate 12 Seasons On ABC at The Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles

Former child star Austin Majors, known for his seven-season run as the young son of star Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office listed the cause of death for Austin Setmajor (following his acting career, Majors used his birth surname Setmajer) as fentanyl toxicity and manner of death as accidental, according to the report released Tuesday.

As we previously reported, Majors died February 11 in a Los Angeles homeless facility. Fentanyl poisoning was suspected at the time.

The week before his death, Majors was photographed for a Los Angeles Daily News article when L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, visited the homeless facility Hilda Solis Care First Village, where Majors resided.

Dennis Franz, Austin Majors, ‘NYPD Blue’ (1999) Everett Collection

Majors’ portrayal of young Theo Sipowicz from 1999-2004 was followed by guest appearances on such series as According to Jim, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives, An Accidental Christmas (2007) and How I Met Your Mother. He also appeared in numerous television commercials.

In a family statement released by Majors’ sister and former child actress Kali Majors-Raglin and obtained by Deadline at the time of his death, Majors was described as “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being.”

The statement continues, “Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy. He grew up in a small town where he loved camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout Troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up riding, Balla. He graduated Salutatorian in High School while being an active Eagle Scout and member of the community. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

Majors was 27.

Greg Evans contributed to this report.