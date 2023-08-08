Austin Film Festival Sets Lauren Shuler Donner, James V. Hart & So Young Shelly Yo As 2023 Honorees

EXCLUSIVE: The Austin Film Festival has set producer Lauren Shuler Donner, writer-producer James V. Hart and filmmaker So Young Shelly Yo as honorees of its 30th edition, taking place from October 26 – November 2.

Donner will receive the Polly Platt Award for Producing, with Hart claiming the the Heart of Film Award and Shelly accepting the New Voice Award.

Introduced in 2019 as a means of honoring producers with a keen sense of story and a history of fostering new talent, the Producing prize has previously been bestowed upon Dede Garner, Stephanie Allain and Sarah Green.

Coming in recognition of Hart’s contributions to film and television, as well as his service to the screenwriting community, the Heart of Film Award has also since 2013 been bestowed on the likes of Enchanted producer Barry Josephson and Beverly Hills Cop scribe Daniel Petrie Jr.

Also established in 2019 was the New Voice Award, recognizing unique and captivating new voices in film, television and new media, which has previously gone to Nanny‘s Nikyatu Jusu, Miss Juneteenth filmmaker Channing Godfrey Peoples and Workin’ Moms‘ creator and star Catherine Reitman. Shelly was named as the latest recipient given her standout work on debut feature, Smoking Tigers, which is screening at the Austin Film Festival.

While in Austin to receive their prizes, Donner, Hart and Shelly will also each take part in AFF’s Writer Conference, happening from October 26-29. Donner will host a retrospective screening as well as “A Conversation With” panel to discuss her body of work, with Hart to host an “On Writing” panel centered on Contact, the 1997 sci-fi drama that he co-wrote for Robert Zemeckis and Warner Bros. Shelly will participate in part via a Q&A following a screening of Smoking Tigers.

A renowned producer of film, television and theater, Donner’s credits include the X-Men franchise, Pretty in Pink, Free Willy, You’ve Got Mail, She’s the Man and The Secret Life of Bees, to name just a few. She has also exec produced several series, including FX’s Legion, and is currently developing several Broadway musicals based on films made with her husband, the late Richard Donner. Donner also serves as VP, Motion Pictures for the Producers Guild of America and is on the Board of both the Motion Picture & Television Fund and Lupus LA.

Best known for his screenwriting work on Hook, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Contact, Hart also has worked as a writer and/or producer on titles like Frankenstein, Tuck Everlasting, Sahara, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, August Rush, Epic and Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone.

Yo’s first feature, Smoking Tigers, which she wrote and directed, tells the story of Hayoung (Jig-young Yoo), a lonely 16-year-old Korean American girl who tries to hide her problematic family and lower-income background from her new wealthy friends, only to discover the struggles of adulthood that will forever shape her life. She premiered the film at the Tribeca Festival, there claiming multiple honors, including Best Screenplay and Actor. Shelly is also notably an AFF alum, having screened her shorts Moonwalk with Me and Soft Sounds of Peeling Fruit in Austin in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

This year’s Austin Writers Conference will also feature conversations with Yellowjackets showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson and Jonathan Lisco, as well as True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. Additional confirmed panelists include Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Gavin O’Connor (Miracle), Dan Erickson (Severance), Pamela Ribon (Nimona), Michael Arndt (Little Miss Sunshine) and Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), and more will be announced soon.

To purchase badges and passes to this year’s Austin Film Festival, click here.