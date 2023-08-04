‘Asteroid City’ Hitting Peacock Next Week

Wes Anderson’s arthouse oasis, Asteroid City, will stream on Peacock on Friday, Aug. 11, 57-days after opening in theaters.

The Focus Features absurdist comedy, which world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and stars Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Bryan Cranston, Steve Carrell, Jeffrey Wright, Tom Hanks, Jeff Goldblum, Ed Norton among several others has grossed $27.7M at the domestic box office, which is 73% more than Anderson’s previous post Covid title, The French Dispatch, which earned $16M.

Globally, Asteroid City stands at $46.8M. Anderson’s niche fare have always been a robust portion of the arthouse box office, and it’s great that Asteroid City has racked up more business than French Dispatch. Anderson’s latest stateside is higher than other titles in his canon including The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou ($24M), The Fantastic Mr. Fox ($21M) and Rushmore ($17M).