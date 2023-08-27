Arleen Sorkin Dies: Voice Of Harley Quinn & ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Was 67

Arleen Sorkin, known for voicing Harley Quinn across the animated DC Universe, has died. She was 67.

DC co-head James Gunn shared the news with a post on Instagram dedicated to the memory of Sorkin.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends,” Gunn shared.

Sorkin began her career in television in 1982 with an appearance on Saturday Night Live as a background actor. In 1987 she was part of the cast of the sitcom Duet where she played the role of Geneva. She would later go on to appear in Open House (1989), Dream On (1990) and Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss.

In 1992, Sorkin began voicing Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series. She would reprise her role in other shows like Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Gotham Girls, Justice League and Static Shock. Sorkin also lent her voice as Harley Quinn for DC video games like Batman: Arkham Asylum, DC Universe Online and DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh.

Sorkin also played Calliope Jones Bradford in the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives.

Mark Hamill took to social media to express his condolences.

“Devastated to learn we’ve lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” Hamill wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I’m grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”