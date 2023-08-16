‘Arctic Circle’ Maker Yellow Signs Chief Content Officer

Arctic Circle maker Yellow Film & TV, which calls itself the biggest independent production studio in the Nordics, has signed a Chief Content Officer and added to its drama department.

Jani Hartikainen will oversee domestic and Nordic content from the outfit’s Helsinki office, reporting into CEO Ollie Haikka.

Hartikainen joins from Finnish channel MTV and has most recently been working across the likes of upcoming big budget Beta series Estonia and C More’s Reindeer Mafia. He was formerly Head of Drama and Development at MTV Oy and has executive produced more than 50 new drama series or seasons during his six years at MTV3 and CMore.

He joins as Yellow snaps up HBO’s Viisi valittua (The Chosen Five) production manager Eveliina Mauno as Development Producer and promotes Janne Lähteenmäkito to Junior Producer.

“Jani and the other new hires will introduce a fresh perspective to the company,” said Haikka. “By merging the expertise of Yellow’s experienced members of the team with new innovative thinking, we will fortify the company and maintain its strong standing as Finland’s leading studio.”

Last year, Yellow opened an office in Ireland as part of an international expansion drive, which is headed up by Mrs Wilson producer Jackie Larkin.