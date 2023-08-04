‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan On The Mend After “Extremely Rough And Scary” Stay In Hospital

“You never want to rush to ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital,” reads a cryptic message posted to Aquaman director James Wan’s Instagram Story yesterday. “It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights,” the missive reveals in text over a picture of Wan in a hospital bed with what looks to be an IV in one arm and a bandage on the other.

The post is no longer live on Wan’s IG page, but it was screenshotted and flagged by a number of fan accounts.

After thanking the doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai, it reads, “James is safe now and on the mend.” There are no specifics about the nature of what caused him to be admitted to the hospital. Deadline has reached out to Wan’s representative for comment.

Prayers up for James Wan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JxG2SvypF — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2023

Wan is a busy man. As a director, he has Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom due at Christmas next year. It’s the sequel to his original Aquaman which is the highest-grossing DC movie of all-time, making over $1.1 billion. His production company Atomic Monster, meanwhile, is famous for its work on film series like The Conjuring, Insidious and Saw. Wan helmed the initial installments of all three of those box office juggernauts. He also directed Furious 7 and Malignant as well as produced M3gan, Mortal Kombat, Annabelle and The Nun films. Upcoming, he has new films for most of those franchises at various stages of development and/or production.