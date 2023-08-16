Apple TV+ Reveals ‘The Buccaneers’ Premiere Date & First-Look Photos

Apple TV+ has set November 8 as the premiere date for its upcoming freshman series The Buccaneers which will include the first three episodes. One new episode will be released weekly thereafter on Wednesdays through December 13.

The drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, The Buccaneers is set in 1870s London. It follows a group of fun-loving young American girls who kick off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

The 8-episode series stars Kristine Frøseth, as ‘Nan St. George,’ Alisha Boe as ‘Conchita Closson,’ Josie Totah as ‘Mabel Elmsworth,’ Aubri Ibrag as ‘Lizzy Elmsworth,’ Imogen Waterhouse as ‘Jinny St. George’ and Mia Threapleton as ‘Honoria Marable.’ Christina Hendricks stars as ‘Mrs. St. George,’ alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as ‘Lord Richard Marable,’ Guy Remmers as ‘Theo, Duke of Tintagel,’ Matthew Broome as ‘Guy Thwarte’ and Barney Fishwick as ‘Lord James Seadown.’

The Buccaneers is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by Susanna White, who also serve as executive producers, alongside Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.