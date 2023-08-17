Amazon’s Kelly Day, Canal+ Group’s Manuel Rougeron, Bodhi Tree’s Uday Shankar Among APOS 2023 Speakers

Media Partners Asia has announced the full line-up of speakers for its APOS Summit in Bali, which includes Canal+ Group’s Asia Pacific chief Manuel Rougeron, Bodhi Tree Systems director Uday Shankar and Amazon Prime Video head of international Kelly Day.

Canal+ Group recently acquired a 26% stake in Asian regional streamer Viu, which will also be present at the Asia-focused media, tech, telecoms and streaming conference, with Viu CEO Janice Lee among the confirmed speakers.

The heavy duty roster also includes Warner Bros Discovery CEO and president, Global Streaming, JB Perrette; Paramount president & CEO, International, Pam Kaufman; Netflix Japan vice president of content Kaata Sakatomo; BBC Studios’ SVP & GM Phil Hardman; Candle Media co-CEO and founder Kevin Mayer; Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany; Nine Entertainment CEO Mike Sneesby; and Saugata Mukherjee, head of content at Indian streamer SonyLIV.

Leading figures from the tech world include Animoca Brands executive chairman Yat Siu; Google Play VP & GM Sam Bright; Snap APAC president Ajit Mohan; and Jaeson Ma, chairman of EST Media Holdings and CEO of OP3N.

High-profile speakers from Indonesia’s booming media industry include Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, managing director of Vision+ and MNC Group; Sutanto Hartono, managing director of Emtek and CEO of Surya Citra Media and streamer Vidio; and Manoj Punjabi, founder and CEO of MD Pictures. Also attending the summit from Southeast Asia are Ernest L. Cu, president & CEO of the Philippines’ Globe, and Euan Smith, CEO of Malaysia’s Astro.

APOS organizer MPA noted that the summit taking place at a time when “macroeconomic volatility combined with the impact of technology and growing importance of scale continues to disrupt leading Asia Pacific entertainment economies and companies in their post-pandemic phase of growth.” The panels cover a wide range of subjects but aim to explore how value can be best created for consumers, advertisers and shareholders.

“This year’s APOS Summit brings together a diverse group of industry stakeholders including leading platforms, brands, creators and investors as we focus on the next stage of value creation, disruption and innovation in APAC’s US$150BN entertainment industry over three days of keynotes, briefings, networking and receptions,” said MPA executive director Vivek Couto.

The summit is taking place September 26-28 at the Ayana Estate in Bali, Indonesia.