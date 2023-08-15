You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Annika’: Masterpiece Drops Trailer For Season 2

Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) returns for an all-new season of Annika, a police procedure that follows a marine homicide detective in Scotland.

The six-part season premieres Sunday, October 15 at 10/9c on Masterpiece on PBS. Walker stars as DI Annika Strandhed, the head of Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit who darts around on a speedboat when she’s not raising an unruly teenage daughter.

Walker works alongside DS Michael McAndrews (Guilt‘s Jamie Sives) along with DC Blair Ferguson (Harry Potter‘s Katie Leung), who’s an expert in forensics, and DS Tyrone Clark (Grantchester‘s Ukweli Roach) who is a new cop at the station.

Here’s the logline for the S2 premiere episode: “Annika follows the sharp, witty, and enigmatic DI Annika Strandhed as she leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU), which is tasked with investigating the unexplained and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in Scottish waterways. Through the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life as a single mom of a complex teenage daughter.”

Newswire

