Angus Cloud Gets Heartfelt Tribute Added To ‘Euphoria’ Episodes On Max

Max is paying tribute to Angus Cloud adding an in memoriam card to a couple of Euphoria episodes.

When viewers play the pilot episode or the Season 2 premiere of the HBO series, they will see a tribute to the actor that played fan favorite Fezco.

“In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 – 2023,” reads the card that also includes a black and white photo of the actor.

Angus Cloud tribute on ‘Euphoria’ HBO

It was Cloud’s family that issued a statement on July 31 announcing the death of the actor.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” read the statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

The statement continued, “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Closing out the letter, the family said, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud’s Euphoria family mourned the loss of the actor sharing public statements. Series star Zendaya paid tribute to Cloud taking to Instagram to share some words.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya shared in a post on Tuesday. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

She continued, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”