‘Euphoria’ Family Mourns Angus Cloud: Reactions From Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Sam Levinson, Drake & More – Update

Euphoria‘s cast and crew have begun delivering their remembrances of Angus Cloud, the beloved actor known for his role on the drama as good-hearted drug dealer Fezco, following the revelation today of his death at age 25.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” said Euphoria creator Sam Levinson in a statement obtained by Deadline. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

In an Instagram Story featuring a shot of Cloud, Euphoria‘s executive producer Drake simply wrote, “Good soul 😥🕊️.”

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on Euphoria, said Cloud was an “open soul with the kindest heart,” in an Instagram post. “You filled every room with laughter,” she wrote. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

Alexa Demie, a main character in Seasons 1 and 2 portraying Maddy, shared a broken heart emoji in her Instagram Story, and Eric Dane, who plays corrupt dad Cal Jacobs, posted in his Instagram Story, a photo of Cloud writing, “He was a one off. I’m truly sad.”

Euphoria star Zendaya wrote of Cloud’s passing, “Words are not enough to discuss the infinite beauty of Angus,” in an Instagram post.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

In closing, Zendaya wrote, “My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

Wrote Kathrine Narducci, who portrayed Fezco’s grandmother in a memorable guest appearance at the start of Season 2, “#anguscloud @anguscloud you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon. (((((; @euphoriaHBO.”

Among others from the Euphoria team to chime in was actor Javon Walton, who played Fezco’s younger brother Ashtray. “rest easy brother❤️🕊️,” he wrote in one message. “”forever family ❤️,” he captioned another Instagram Story, bearing a photo of him with Cloud.

A spokesperson for both Euphoria and HBO, meanwhile, said: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Storm Reid, who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Rue (Zendaya), shared a photo of Cloud on her Instagram Story. “The tears just won’t stop,” she wrote beside the photo.

Also in an Instagram Story, Season 1 star Lukas Gage posted a group photo with Cloud, writing alongside the photo “Rip @anguscloud” followed by a broken heart emoji.

While a cause of death has not been disclosed, Cloud’s family said in a statement shared with Deadline that he died today at his family home in Oakland, California. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the Clouds wrote. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” The actor had been in grief of late after burying his own father and struggling “intensely” with the loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the family said. “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”